Posted in: WWE
Title Change In the WWE Hell In a Cell Opener Tonight (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 8:43:11 PM
The Usos defeated The New Day in the opening match of tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in Detroit to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The match took place inside the Cell structure.

The Usos are now five-time tag team champions but this is their third run with the blue brand titles. The New Day just won the titles back on the September 12th SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:


































