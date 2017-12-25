|
|
|
|
Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defeated The Bar in the main event of tonight's Christmas edition of WWE RAW from Chicago to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
|
By Marc Middleton
Dec 25, 2017 - 11:19:00 PM
This is the first reign for Rollins and Jordan together as Jordan was replacing the injured Dean Ambrose tonight. This is Rollins' third reign as tag team champion but his second with the RAW Tag Team Titles. Jordan previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles but this is his first run with the red brand belts. Cesaro and Sheamus won the titles back on the November 6th RAW from England.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:
|
|
Title Change In the Main Event of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Video)
