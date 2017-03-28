Posted in: WWE Three Matches Now Set for the WrestleMania 33 Pre-show, One Airing on the USA Network
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 4:27:08 PM
WWE has announced that the SmackDown Women's Title match with Alexa Bliss defending against a number of female Superstars from the SmackDown roster will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show.
That match joins the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on the two-hour pre-show, which begins at 5pm EST on Sunday. The second hour will also air on the USA Network. Bliss' title defense will air during the first hour with Aries vs. Neville and the battle royal will air in the second hour.
Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card:
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)
Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA