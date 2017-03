Three Matches Now Set for the WrestleMania 33 Pre-show, One Airing on the USA Network

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE has announced that the SmackDown Women's Title match with Alexa Bliss defending against a number of female Superstars from the SmackDown roster will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show.That match joins the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on the two-hour pre-show, which begins at 5pm EST on Sunday. The second hour will also air on the USA Network. Bliss' title defense will air during the first hour with Aries vs. Neville and the battle royal will air in the second hour.Below is the updated WrestleMania 33 card:The New DayBrock Lesnar vs. Bill GoldbergRandy Orton vs. Bray WyattNia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. BayleyKevin Owens vs. Chris JerichoBaron Corbin vs. Dean AmbroseEnzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl AndersonTriple H vs. Seth RollinsRoman Reigns vs. The UndertakerJohn Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and MaryseSpecial Guest Ring Announcer: Al RokerShane McMahon vs. AJ StylesAustin Aries vs. NevilleMickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA