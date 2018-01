This Week's WWE RAW Viewership Back Over 3 Million

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor in the main event, drew 3.250 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.766 million viewers.This is the first time RAW has hit 3 million viewers since the November 20th episode after Survivor Series, which drew 3.074. This is the best number since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 28th, which drew 3.304 million viewers.For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.573 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.363 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.814 million viewers.RAW was #3 for the night in viewership, behind the NBA on TBS and Hannity. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA.Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:2.865 million viewers2.766 million viewers3.250 million viewers156.971 million viewers3.018 million viewers per episode