Posted in: WWE
This Week's WWE MMC Episode Draws Lowest Live Viewership, Next Week's Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 8:26:41 AM
The second round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge kicked off this week on Facebook Watch as Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeated Finn Balor and Sasha Banks.

Asuka and Miz will now go on to Week 10 to face the winners of Naomi & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman, which takes place next Tuesday night.

Live viewership for this week's MMC episode peaked at 62,200 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is the lowest viewership of the season, down a bit from the 62,400 from Week 3, which saw Braun & Bliss defeat Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch.

