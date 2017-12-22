|
WWE
This Week's Total Divas Draws Second Best Viewership of Season 6
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 9:00:32 AM
Wednesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 612,000 viewers and ranked #39 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
This is down from the previous episode, which drew 517,000 viewers and ranked #43 for the night.
Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:
Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2: 500,000 viewers
Episode 3: 629,000 viewers
Episode 4: 548,000 viewers
Episode 5: 562,000 viewers
Episode 6: 517,000 viewers
Episode 7: 612,000 viewers
Episode 8:
Episode 9:
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:
|
|
