Posted in: WWE
Thief Targets WWE Superstars? (Photo), ECW Originals Hosting Seminar, The Foleys
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 6:22:31 PM
- Below is a clip from this week's Holy Foley episode with The Foley Family visiting Knoebels amusement park and Mick Foley finding the Fudge Kitchen:




- Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley have announced a seminar for Thursday, March 30th at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida. One participant will be awarded a match at a future House of Hardcore event and another will receive a 6 month scholarship to the school. Details are in the flyer below:




- It looks like a thief busted windows out of a rental car that Heath Slater and other WWE Superstars were traveling in for Monday's live event in Oakland, California. Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension indicated on Twitter that they had a bookbag stolen from the car. Slater tweeted this photo of the damage:










