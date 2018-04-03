LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Ying Yang Twins - Mickie James Video from RAW, Tag Teams on Main Event, Ronda Rousey
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 12:01:34 PM
- As seen in the video below, hip-hop duo The Ying Yang Twins were backstage at Monday's WWE RAW in Atlanta as guests of Mickie James. The Twins talk about their new "Left Right Left" single with Mickie that was just done.



- WWE taped the following matches in Atlanta for this week's Main Event episode:

* The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

- The opening segment at Monday's WrestleMania 34 go-home edition of RAW saw Ronda Rousey get put through a table by Stephanie McMahon. Below is video from the face-off segment, which also featured Triple H, Kurt Angle and Jonathan Coachman. Rousey will team with Angle on Sunday in New Orleans to make her WWE in-ring debut against Triple H and Stephanie.




