Posted in: WWE The Velveteen Dream Talks Takeover, WWE Congratulates Santino Marella, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 1:49:32 AM
- WWE posted this video of Titus Worldwide's Dana Brooke, Apollo and Titus O'Neil showing fans how to watch WrestleMania 34 for free on the WWE Network:
- Below is new video of The Velveteen Dream discussing Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event. Dream will do battle in a six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion with Adam Cole, Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.
- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Nashville saw Naomi defeat Ruby Riott in around 10 minutes. The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were at ringside.
- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella revealed on Twitter that he is expecting his second child. WWE congratulated Santino with the following announcement:
Santino Marella expecting birth of second child
The Milan Miracle is about to welcome another miracle into the family.
Beloved former WWE Superstar Santino Marella revealed on Twitter that he and his family are expecting the birth of their second child. Although The Marellas are not entirely sure whether they’ll be joined by a boy or a girl, Santino posted a first glimpse, so to speak, of the upcoming arrival.