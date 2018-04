The Velveteen Dream Talks Takeover, WWE Congratulates Santino Marella, More

Santino Marella expecting birth of second child



The Milan Miracle is about to welcome another miracle into the family.



Beloved former WWE Superstar Santino Marella revealed on Twitter that he and his family are expecting the birth of their second child. Although The Marellas are not entirely sure whether they’ll be joined by a boy or a girl, Santino posted a first glimpse, so to speak, of the upcoming arrival.



We don’t yet know if it’s a prince or a princess, but either way Stasiu is going to be a big brother #expecting #3monthspregnant pic.twitter.com/bkxrrah4wG — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) April 3, 2018





Please join WWE.com in congratulating Santino and his family!

