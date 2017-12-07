





The Velveteen Dream Injured?, WWE NXT Stars Qualify, Sonya Deville vs. Ruby Riott, Next Week

Dec 7, 2017 - 5:25:03 AM



By Marc Middleton Dec 7, 2017 - 5:25:03 AM



- WWE did do an angle on this week's WWE NXT that saw Johnny Gargano replace The Velveteen Dream in the Fatal 4 Way qualifier against Kassius Ohno. NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Dream was unable to compete due to an injury. As noted, Dream vs. Ohno was never taped but Gargano vs. Ohno was taped at the recent set of TV tapings. Gargano won that match to advance to the Fatal 4 Way and both Superstars are being praised for how good the match was. No word yet on Dream being injured but he has not wrestled since the "Takeover: WarGames" loss to Aleister Black.



This week's NXT also saw Killian Dain defeat Trent Seven to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way. The next two matches will be Adam Cole vs. Black and Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong. The 4 winners will then compete in a Fatal 4 Way to determine the "Takeover: Philly" opponent for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Above and below are videos from Gargano vs. Ohno and Dain vs. Seven.







- Matches confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT episode are Peyton Royce vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and the Fatal 4 Way qualifier with Cole vs. Black. As noted, that episode will air on the WWE Network as usual but will also air on the USA Network as a part of WWE Week. This will be NXT's broadcast TV debut.



- RAW Superstar Sonya Deville defeated SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott in a No Holds Barred match on this week's NXT episode, in what may be the final NXT TV matches for the recent main roster call-ups. Below is video from the match:







