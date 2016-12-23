The Vaudevillains Puppets Video, Fans on Best Female Superstar of 2016, Nia Jax

Every city, every night, the boos get louder and louder. You boo my realness. You boo my potential. You boo my dominance. But mainly, you boo me, because I'm different. You're right, I am different and I'm a beast. You keep cheering the little girls and booing me. And I'll keep being different. #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxsJungle #NiaJax

