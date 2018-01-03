|
|
|
|
- Below is a new promo for The Miz's return on next week's WWE RAW from Memphis:
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Usos on Retaining (Photo), Promo for The Miz's WWE RAW Return, WWE Kids Vitamins
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 10:51:57 AM
- A WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now being sold at Giant Eagle stores, Amazon.com and GuardianGummies.com. WWE announced the following details on the new vitamins:
WWE Children’s vitamins are available now
Move over, Fred Flintstone, there’s a new champion for children’s vitamins!
The WWE Children’s Multivitamin Gummy collection is now available at Giant Eagle stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland. Mindful of children’s’ health and well-being, the gluten-free and vegan gummies contain a highly beneficial vitamin composition without sacrificing taste.
Designed for children under 13, the vitamins are shaped like the WWE and Universal Championships and come in three delicious flavors: cherry, grape and raspberry.
In addition to Giant Eagle, the vitamins are also available at Amazon.com and guardiangummies.com.
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted the following after their controversial win over Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on last night's show:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Full Details on the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards
Seth Rollins vs. Corey Graves WWE NXT Video, Backstage Kairi Sane Photos, WWE Stock
Alternate Footage from The Club's Reunion, Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode React, George Barrios
The Rock - Road Warrior Animal Exchange, RAW Star Writes for WWE Comics, SmackDown Top 10
Chris Jericho's Favorite Opponents, Baron Corbin on His Royal Rumble Spot, Paige Video
WWE NXT Teases Huge Awards Announcement, Braun Strowman - Nia Jax, Sheamus Tries for World Record
Chris Jericho Dedicates Match to Benoit & Guerrero, SmackDown Social Score, John Cena
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the First Episode of 2018?
First SmackDown Team Announced for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge (Video)
Update on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary Show