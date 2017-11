Tag Team Championships. We’ve always been about it. The Usos usually only care about two colors: money green and title gold.



But at #SurvivorSeries, we’re all about Blue. #DayOneIsh — The Usos (@WWEUsos) November 18, 2017

hUCEton you have a problem... tomorrow at #SurvivorSeries you’re facing the best tag team in the 🌎 BAR none. Sincerely, the A Team from the A show. We are #TheBar #BleedRed #RAW — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) November 19, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip with Carmella and Big Cass house hunting while in Los Angeles:- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar has the better top rope elbow drop. As of this writing, 69% voted for Kairi Sane's Insane Elbow while the rest voted for The Velveteen Dream's Purple Rainmaker.- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos tweeted the following as The Usos prepare to face The Bar at tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here