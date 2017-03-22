LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Usos React to Title Win (Video), WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Fans on 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 4:04:30 AM
- As noted, The Usos defeated American Alpha on this week's WWE SmackDown to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In the Fallout video below, The Usos say they aren't playing anymore. They send a warning to the other tag teams and tell them to come get some if they want it.



- Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next week's WWE 205 Live episode.

- As seen below, 61% of fans on Twitter gave this week's 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1100 votes:




