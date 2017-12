The Undisputed Era on What's Next (Video), Eva Marie Video, Next Week's Total Divas

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest "Workout Wednesdays" video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring a look at how to get toned & sculpted shoulders:- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:"Divas Gone Wild: Brie struggles to enjoy herself on her first vacation away from her newborn, but Brie Mode eventually makes a return; the tension between Nattie and Lana reaches a climax and threatens to ruin everyone's time."- The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are featured in this new video from last night's WWE NXT episode. Cole sends a warning to Aleister Black for next week's Fatal 4 Way qualifying match while Fish & O'Reilly have words for NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY ahead of their title match on December 20th: