Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker's Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods - SXSW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:17:19 PM
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video of Xavier Woods defending his Windjammers crown at the recent SXSW festival in Austin, Texas:



- Lana turns 32 years old today while The Undertaker turns 52, Jack Swagger turns 35, Epico also turns 35, Christopher Daniels turns 47 and former WWE star Barry Horowitz turns 57.

- Stephanie McMahon does bear crawls and mountain climbers in this new "Midnight Workout" video with Joe DeFranco of DeFranco's Gym:




