|
|
|
|
- Below is new "UpUpDownDown" video of Xavier Woods defending his Windjammers crown at the recent SXSW festival in Austin, Texas:
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Undertaker's Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods - SXSW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:17:19 PM
- Lana turns 32 years old today while The Undertaker turns 52, Jack Swagger turns 35, Epico also turns 35, Christopher Daniels turns 47 and former WWE star Barry Horowitz turns 57.
- Stephanie McMahon does bear crawls and mountain climbers in this new "Midnight Workout" video with Joe DeFranco of DeFranco's Gym:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
John Cena on NBC Next Week, WWE Looks at Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE - PUMA
Triple H on What He Looks for When Scouting, Wanting Diversity on the Roster, More
Stephanie McMahon Talks Gronk - WWE, Evolution of WrestleMania, Women's Revolution (Video)
The Undertaker's Birthday, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods - SXSW
Full Content Listing and Trailer for WWE's Upcoming Seth Rollins DVD Set
More on The Hardys Returning to WWE, Triple H Workout Clip, New Baywatch Trailer
WWE Announces Post-WrestleMania Call, ROH Statement on WWE Reports, Roman Reigns - Undertaker
WWE Announces WrestleMania Week Programming Schedule
Mauro Ranallo Thanks Fans and Comments on His Status, More Notes on His Recent Absence
Shawn Michaels on WWE Offering Him a Match Against AJ Styles for WrestleMania