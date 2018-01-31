LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

The Undertaker at Kane Campaign Event, Ric Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Sheamus Trains
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2018 - 3:41:35 PM
- Below is the 13th main episode from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a core & stability workout with combat coach Josh Rafferty:



- The Undertaker and Kane (Glenn Jacobs) will be reuniting for a big campaign event as Jacobs continues his bid for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. The event will take place on Thursday, March 1st at 6:30pm in Knoxville, TN from the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center. This is the first time that The Brothers of Destruction have appeared together outside of the ring, according to the official event page. A $50 General Admission ticket allows for one autograph from the two but the $60 Combo ticket also includes entry to a live February 16th "Talk Is Jericho" podcast recording with Kane and Chris Jericho. The $100 VIP ticket includes a commemorative poster and a private pre-event session where fans can get a posed photo with Kane and Taker. There's also a $150 VIP With Reception ticket that includes entry to a private post-event reception. Full details on the event are at this link.

- It looks like WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair did some catching up in Philadelphia this week as Roode tweeted the following photo of the two backstage. Roode is teaming with Flair's daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.




