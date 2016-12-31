LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Announced for Upcoming WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Dec 31, 2016 - 12:46:28 AM
The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for the January 9th WWE RAW from New Orleans.

HBK is advertised for a "special appearance" while this is being billed as Taker's return to RAW.

Shawn stars in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” a faith-based movie from the Harvest Bible Chapel’s Vertical Church Films and WWE Studios, which comes out on January 20th. It's possible his appearance is tied to the release of that movie.

As of this writing, Taker and Michaels are not listed on WWE's website or the Smoothie King Center website but reader Jack G. sent us this screenshot from a localized Facebook ad from WWE:



