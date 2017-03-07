LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns Face Off, WWE Ride Along Video, Post-RAW Note
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:12:30 PM
- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns kicked off. The closing RAW segment saw Braun Strowman call Reigns to the ring but he got Taker instead. Braun backed out of the ring but Reigns came out to confront Taker, saying this is his yard now. Taker looked up at the WrestleMania 33 banner and ended the segment with a chokeslam to Reigns. Below is video from that segment:



- There was no dark main event after RAW went off the air in Chicago. Reigns recovered from the chokeslam from Taker and went to the back to end the show.

- Below is video from this week's WWE Ride Along episode with Sami Zayn and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville talking accents:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

