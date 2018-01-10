LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage During Last Night's SmackDown Live
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 10, 2018 - 12:01:57 AM
According to PWInsider, former four-time WWE Champion & WWE legend, The Undertaker, was backstage during last night's SmackDown Live in Birmingham, Alabama. The 'Deadman' has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. As you all are aware, The Undertaker will be appearing at the RAW 25 special and it is to be believed that after The Undertaker appears, his plans for WrestleMania 34 will be very clear.

