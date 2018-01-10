





WWE Posted in:

The Undertaker Was Reportedly Backstage During Last Night's SmackDown Live

By

Jan 10, 2018 - 12:01:57 AM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 10, 2018 - 12:01:57 AM



According to PWInsider, former four-time WWE Champion & WWE legend, The Undertaker, was backstage during last night's SmackDown Live in Birmingham, Alabama. The 'Deadman' has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. As you all are aware, The Undertaker will be appearing at the RAW 25 special and it is to be believed that after The Undertaker appears, his plans for WrestleMania 34 will be very clear.