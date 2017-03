The Undertaker WWE Network Collection News, Fans on Goldberg vs. Lesnar, Heyman Hustle

WrestleMania XIV – Brother vs. Brother

The sordid and heated sibling rivalry between Kane and The Undertaker comes to a head in this memorable confrontation.



WrestleMania 23 – The Phenom Meets The Animal

The Undertaker puts his undefeated streak on the line when he challenges Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship.



WrestleMania XXIV – The Edge of Destruction

The Undertaker looks to capture the World Heavyweight Title in a battle with his nemesis and Rated-R Superstar, Edge.



WrestleMania XXV – As Good As It Gets

The darkness of The Undertaker clashes with the light of Shawn Michaels in this epic confrontation.



WrestleMania XXVI – Rest In Peace, HBK

The Undertaker looks to lay Shawn Michaels’ career to rest in another classic battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All.



WrestleMania XXVII – An All New Game

An old victim of The Undertaker’s fabled undefeated streak returns, as Triple H looks to bury The Deadman.



WrestleMania XXVIII – End Of An Era

In a battle dubbed the ‘End of an Era’, The Undertaker battles Triple H in the confines of Hell in a Cell.



WrestleMania 29 – Facing A Punk

CM Punk looks to prove that he is ‘The Best in the World’ by going one-on-one with The Undertaker in an amazing contest.



WrestleMania XXX – The Streak Is Over

The WWE Universe learns that everything comes to an end when The Undertaker goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar.



WrestleMania 32 – The Prodigal Son Returns

After years of absence, Shane McMahon’s path to reclaim his birthright goes through The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Paul Heyman just posted this behind-the-scenes video from a previous WWE 2K17 commercial shoot with Brock Lesnar:- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will leave WrestleMania 33 as the Universal Champion on Sunday - challenger Brock Lesnar or current champion Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 58% have voted for The Beast.- WWE Network has added the new "Subscriber's Choice Collection: The Undertaker at WrestleMania!" to the on-demand listing today. The Collection features 10 Taker WrestleMania matches that were voted on by fans through a recent WWE website poll. It should be noted that while CM Punk's WrestleMania 29 match was left off the original poll, it is included in the Collection.Courtesy of WWENetworkNews.com , below is the full content listing for the Collection:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here