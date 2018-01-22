LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker Returns (Photos, Videos), Eric Bischoff RAW 25 Pre-show Video, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 9:44:10 PM
- Eric Bischoff appeared on tonight's WWE RAW 25 Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg and talked about coming to work for Vince McMahon years ago. Bischoff says he felt at home pretty quickly in WWE and says he knew within 3 minutes of his first phone call with Vince McMahon that he was excited to work for him former rival. Video from the segment is below:



- WWE taped the following matches tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:

* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins
* Kalisto and Gran Metalik vs. TJP and Jack Gallagher

- The Undertaker returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary show and cut an in-ring promo at the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom. Taker talked about how many greats have tried to stop him over the years but they all failed. He then declared that those who have fallen may finally rest in peace. Videos and photos from the segment are below:













