LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker Reportedly Hurting After Royal Rumble, Backstage Note on John Cena's Win
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 1:35:02 PM
- The Undertaker lasted just 8:46 in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble main event, eliminating four Superstars - Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Bill Goldberg, but word from backstage is that Taker was really hurting after the show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Taker was reportedly dealing with hip issues during the Rumble. He did undergo hip surgery back in the fall of 2016 and it was reported then that the surgery had his WrestleMania 33 status up in the air. As we've noted, the current plan is for Taker to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in Orlando this April.

- Regarding John Cena becoming a 16-time world champion by defeating AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble, Meltzer noted that there was a plan to make a much bigger deal out of Cena tying Ric Flair's record but for some reason it was written out of the show.

Source: F4Wonline.com

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Slow Motion Video from SmackDown Tag Match, The Ascension Cuts Promo, Fans on 205 Live

  • More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

  • Next Week's WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods

  • The Undertaker Reportedly Hurting After Royal Rumble, Backstage Note on John Cena's Win

  • John Cena WWE Title Plates Video, Bill Goldberg RAW Promo, RAW Social Note

  • Seth Rollins Tweets Photo from Doctor, Samoa Joe Taunts Rollins

  • WWE Announces Seth Rollins Injury from RAW, Samoa Joe Responds

  • Title Matches Added to the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • WWE Cruiserweight Injured, Identity of Carmella's Opponent, WWE Champions Game

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership with the Royal Rumble Fallout?




    		•