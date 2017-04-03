LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania Notes, Video from WWE Yoga Event, Lance Storm
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 9:17:24 AM
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page hosted the "Susan G. Komen Project:OM" yoga event at Full Sail University during WrestleMania 33 Week. DDP was joined by Titus O'Neil, Natalya, Dana Warrior and Maria Menounos. WWE posted this video from the event:



- Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm turns 48 years old today. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion tweeted the following on Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33 last night:




- The Undertaker apparently retired after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. After the match was over, Taker left his hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring under a spotlight. He then kissed wife Michelle McCool at ringside before making his exit. Taker's gear remained in the ring for more than 30 minutes after the show.

Taker made a similar tease in the past but it was believed by some that this match could be the last for the 52 year old. It's worth noting that just about every WWE Superstar took to Twitter to tweet thanks to The Deadman after WrestleMania. You can see some of their tweets below:


































