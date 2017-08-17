LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Street Profits WWE PC Video, WWE Unreleased DVD Price Drop, Charlotte and Becky
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 4:01:57 PM
- Below is new video of "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins putting in work at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The duo made their official WWE NXT TV debuts earlier this month with a win over enhancement talents.



- Amazon has dropped the pre-order price for WWE's "Unreleased: 1986-1995" DVD that comes out on September 5th, to just $17.89. You can pre-order the set at this link. The three-disc DVD will feature 45 never-before-seen matches, an exclusive never-aired Piper's Pit segment with WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper and more. Segments will be hosted by Charly Caruso and former WWE announcer Sean Mooney. The set features more than 8 hours of footage.

- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been "sipping tea" together on the blue brand:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

