Posted in: WWE
The Street Profits Still Undefeated (Video), News on Next Week's WWE NXT, Pete Dunne
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 10:11:40 PM
- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford remain undefeated in TV matches with their 6th straight win. As seen below, they defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss:



- A Championship Celebration with new NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and business manager Zelina Vega has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode, which was taped tonight at Full Sail University. The segment will open next week's episode. A No Holds Barred match with new main roster Superstars Sonya Deville and Ruby Riott has also been announced for next week's episode.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have been announced for tomorrow's NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida, as seen below:










