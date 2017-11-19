LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Shield Celebrates (Video), Reactions to Enzo Amore's Win, Kevin Owens Pre-Show Note
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 11:14:49 PM
- The opening match of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston saw The Shield defeat The New Day in six-man action. Below is video of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose talking to Mike Rome about the win. Rollins gives The New Day props for putting up a fight but they quickly leave to celebrate the win.



- As noted, tonight's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat Breezango. This is the first time in his WWE career that Owens has worked a pre-show.

- Below are cruiserweight reactions to Enzo Amore retaining the WWE Cruiserweight Title over Kalisto on tonight's WWE Survivor Series pre-show:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

