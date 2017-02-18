

WWE Posted in:

"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff Passes Away at 74

By

Feb 18, 2017 - 11:25:44 AM



By Marc Middleton Feb 18, 2017 - 11:25:44 AM



Below are some videos from Koloff's career:



Former WWWF Heavyweight Champion "The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff passed away on Friday at the age of 74. PWInsider reports that Koloff passed away after a battle with liver cancer.Below are some videos from Koloff's career:











Follow Marc on Twitter at Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here