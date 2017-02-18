LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
"The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff Passes Away at 74
By Marc Middleton
Feb 18, 2017 - 11:25:44 AM
Former WWWF Heavyweight Champion "The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff passed away on Friday at the age of 74. PWInsider reports that Koloff passed away after a battle with liver cancer.

Below are some videos from Koloff's career:







