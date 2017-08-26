LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Rumored WrestleMania 34 Main-Event
By The Doc
Aug 26, 2017 - 8:03:29 AM


Dave Meltzer reported earlier this week that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was again the running plan for the WrestleMania 34 main-event. There had initially been speculation about a rematch from WrestleMania 31 next spring just after WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, but plans apparently changed. Summerslam became the desired host for Reigns vs. Lesnar II, only for Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to be added to the fray; Reigns vs. John Cena was then thought to be the replacement plan for Mania.

It would now seem that Reigns vs. Cena is being planned to happen before WrestleMania 34 and, with Strowman vs. Lesnar set to take place next month, all roads could lead back to the Reigns vs. Lesnar rematch on April 8, 2018 in New Orleans.


