

WWE Posted in:

The Rumored WrestleMania 34 Main-Event

By

Aug 26, 2017 - 8:03:29 AM



By The Doc Aug 26, 2017 - 8:03:29 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



Dave Meltzer reported earlier this week that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was again the running plan for the WrestleMania 34 main-event. There had initially been speculation about a rematch from WrestleMania 31 next spring just after WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, but plans apparently changed. Summerslam became the desired host for Reigns vs. Lesnar II, only for Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to be added to the fray; Reigns vs. John Cena was then thought to be the replacement plan for Mania.



It would now seem that Reigns vs. Cena is being planned to happen before WrestleMania 34 and, with Strowman vs. Lesnar set to take place next month, all roads could lead back to the Reigns vs. Lesnar rematch on April 8, 2018 in New Orleans.





(Doc's Notes - A few social media posts about this rumor mid-week offered a sample size for the potential interest in Reigns-Lesnar II at Mania 34 and, as you might have guessed, the reaction was largely negative from the diehard enthusiasts. Strowman-Lesnar and Reigns-Cena each seemed to garner wider appeal. Telegraphing that far in advance, even if its just through the rumor mill, a WrestleMania main-event likely to draw so much ire from your most ardent fans is a risky venture for, even if everyone who dislikes it still watches the show, a negative aura surrounding the biggest event of the year isn't exactly a positive thing. The last time the Mania main-event was the consensus most anticipated match was in 2014)



Show Doc's Notes