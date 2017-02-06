|
WWE
The Rock's Super Bowl 51 Commercials, David Otunga - Criminal Minds Clip, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 11:18:26 PM
- As seen above and below, The Rock was in 2 Super Bowl 51 commercials on Sunday night - Fast & Furious and Baywatch.
- WWE stock was down 0.20% on Monday, closing at $19.66 per share. The high was $19.85 and the low was $19.51.
- As noted, WWE SmackDown announcer David Otunga will appear on the February 8th episode of Criminal Minds on CBS. He plays a night club bouncer. Below is a clip from the show:
