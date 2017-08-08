LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock's "Ballers" Renewed Again, Video from The Bella Twins' Birdiebee Launch, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 7:02:59 PM
- As noted, The Bella Twins revealed their new Birdiebee clothing line at the Curvexpo in New York City on Monday. Curve was described as the "leading trade show platform on the East Coast of North America for intimate apparel and swimwear." Below is video of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella giving a sneak peek at the Birdiebee catalog with footage from the official launch:



- WWE stock was down 0.52% today, closing at $20.90 per share. Today's high was $21.23 and the low was $20.80.

- The Hollywood Reporter reports that HBO has renewed The Rock's "Ballers" for a fourth season. The third season, featuring 10 episodes, began airing on Sunday, July 23rd.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” said HBO Programming Executive Vice President Amy Gravitt, also commenting on Insecure being renewed for their third season. “We're so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

The Rock tweeted the following on the renewal:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

