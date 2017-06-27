The Rock on Thea Trinidad In WWE (Photo), Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Wale on LaVar Ball

After years of hard work and grind.. Congratulations to my good bud/mentee @theatrinidadtmt on finally signing her @WWE contract. When we met years ago, I always felt she had star potential but more importantly, I knew she was a good quality human being. When the opportunity came along, I cast her in a starring role in our @sevenbucksprod's #FightingWithMyFamily. Her performance was brillIant. So much so, upon wrapping our movie, WWE saw that star potential and offered her a contract. Her relentless drive and resilience to "make it" comes from a very powerful and emotional backstory with her father. They bonded by watching wrestling and she made a promise to him that one day she would make it in the WWE. Sadly, her father passed away in the 9/11 attacks and never saw Thea's dream come true. But you know he's right there with her and so proud. We're rooting for her every step of the way. Congrats Thea and as we always talk about, be the hardest worker in the room. #Respect #Trinidad #WWE 💪🏾

