Posted in: WWE
The Rock on The Authority's Fallon Performance, RAW WWE Title Changes, Naomi Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 9:31:26 AM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Naomi:



- As noted, Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at tonight's RAW 25 show after losing a Lip Sync Battle bet to Stephanie McMahon last week. Fallon and The New Day performed Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" while The Authority went with Metallica's "Seek & Destroy" and then "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana movie, featuring The Rock. Rock and Stephanie had the following Twitter exchange over the segment:







- WWE posted this RAW 25 Facts video looking at 13 WWE Title changes that have taken place on Monday nights:




