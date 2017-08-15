The Rock on New Movie Work, Baron Corbin Cash-In Bonus Footage, Fans on Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Dream team. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of shooting our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER. To my right, our director/writer @RawsonThurber. To my left, the real star of our movie, legendary cinematographer and Oscar winner, #RobertElswit. From ROGUE NATION and GHOST PROTOCOL to MICHAEL CLAYTON to THE TOWN and to his Oscar win for one of my favorite films, THERE WILL BE BLOOD. Robert's on the Mt. Rushmore of Cinematographers and I'm grateful and inspired to work with this legendary bad ass. What a dream team and crew I'm honored to create and drop sweat with. Day 1 and takin' it to new heights. Literally. #TallestBuildingInTheWorld #SKYSCRAPER #Day1 #ThurberJohnsonElswit

