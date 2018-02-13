LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock on Ivory In the WWE HOF, Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan News, The Revival Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 2:10:48 PM
- Below is video of Mike Rome talking to The Revival after their win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on last night's RAW, asking how they keep the momentum going into WrestleMania 34. Dash Wilder talks about how they have been overcoming obstacles all their lives and they were nothing when they got to WWE NXT but here they are. Scott Dawson says they are the baddest, the absolute best on the planet and nobody compares. Dawson goes on about his bank account and says money makes The Revival happy, money runs the world and The Revival. Wilder says The Revival is in the history making business and business is booming.



- As noted, it was announced on last night's RAW that Jason Jordan will be missing WrestleMania 34 after undergoing neck surgery last week. It appears Jordan vs. Seth Rollins was originally scheduled for the big event in New Orleans as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jordan was still looking at doing the match as recent as last week. No word yet on what Rollins will be doing at WrestleMania or when Jordan will be back.

- The Rock tweeted the following to congratulate Ivory on going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Another Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Live MMC Viewership, Next Week (Videos)

  • Two Superstars Added to the WWE Fastlane Main Event (Photos, Videos)

  • Steve Austin on Ivory and the WWE HOF, Natalya Does the Weather (Video), RAW Social Score

  • John Cena's Make-A-Wish Ringside RAW Moment, Bayley on Her Hometown Win, WWE Network

  • WWE Stars Impersonate AJ Styles (Video), Festival of Friendship Anniversary, WWE Stock

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, John Cena Drives a Bugatti (Video), Finn Balor

  • Jeff Jarrett Going Into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year?

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Second Chance Fatal 5 Way Main Event

  • The Rock Reveals New Movie Trailer (Video), Pete Dunne at Big Indie Event, RAW Top 10

  • Photos: Drew McIntyre Goes Into the ICW HOF, Thanks Triple H and Comments on WWE Title



    		•