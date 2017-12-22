LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 2:13:32 PM
- WWE posted this preview of what's to come in the second half of the current season of Total Divas:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE NXT Superstar is most likely to make an impact on RAW or SmackDown in 2018 - WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, SAnitY, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay, The Authors of Pain, No Way Jose, Aleister Black or Kassius Ohno. As of this writing, 40% voted for Black while 17% voted for Akam & Rezar, 12% voted for Dunne, 12% for SAnitY, 9% for The Iconic Duo, 5% for Ohno and the rest for Jose.

- The Rock tweeted the following on the creative side of his time in WWE, tagging Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia. The tweet was in response to Rock being included in a Christmas video playlist.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Commercial free for first hour of Raw and Smackdown

  • The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview

  • The Usos Say Recent Match was a Slap In the Face, Talk Recent Changes and WrestleMania 34

  • Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)

  • Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network

  • WWE Stars Overseas to Meet Troops, Ric Flair Q&A Video, Rusev and Lana Clip

  • Paul Heyman on Braun Strowman's Comments, Luke Gallows' Birthday, Brie Bella

  • Vince McMahon Sells WWE Stock to Fund New Football Venture

  • This Week's Total Divas Draws Second Best Viewership of Season 6

  • Update on Rich Swann and His Wife Following Recent Domestic Arrest



    		•