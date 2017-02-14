Posted in: WWE The Rock on Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win, AJ Styles - Shane McMahon Note, Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 12:35:53 AM
- Daniel Bryan unboxes his new Seed Bank Box in this video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:
- AJ Styles has been added to the March 13th WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden. This is the same event that Shane McMahon was recently added to. Shane and AJ are both advertised for special appearances, adding to the rumors of Shane vs. AJ taking place at WrestleMania 33.
- The Rock tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at Sunday night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:
Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn't happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq