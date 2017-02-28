LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock on Being Ready to Hit the Stage During Sunday's Debacle at The Oscars (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:50:45 AM
The Rock noted on Instagram that he was ready to take action at the Oscars on Sunday night during the show-closing Best Picture fiasco that saw "La La Land" receive the award before the blunder was corrected and "Moonlight" was revealed as the real winner.

Rock posted the following photo and wrote how he was ready to jump into Hobbs mode and take out a "rogue producer" if he needed to:

You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture.
Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, "NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!" as he walked up onto the stage.
When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, "What the f*cks he doing?". She grabbed my arm and said, "Oh my God, they made a mistake". The rest was history.
In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge... I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award.
Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love and adore Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue.

No business like show business. #Oscars #ThatLook #MattDamonWasReadyToGoBourne #IWasReadyToGoHobbs #LetsDoThis


