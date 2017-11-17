LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Rock on Arriving In WWE 21 Years Ago, Fans on Team RAW, WWE NXT Title Match Promo
By Marc Middleton
Nov 17, 2017 - 9:50:30 PM
- Below is a preview for Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will reign supreme in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 63% voted for Team RAW's Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe while the rest went with Team SmackDown's Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- The Rock tweeted the following in response to a Sports Illustrated article marking 21 years since his WWE debut:




