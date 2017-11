The Rock on Arriving In WWE 21 Years Ago, Fans on Team RAW, WWE NXT Title Match Promo

Crazy it all started 21yrs ago today. Made my @wwe debut. My #1 goal was buy my parents their first home. 3yrs later in ‘99 I was able to. No idea where this crazy road would lead me, I just knew I was willing to work my ass off and that I loved the hell outta Waffle House 😆🤙🏾 https://t.co/dHkJByOqQi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2017

- Below is a preview for Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston.- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will reign supreme in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 63% voted for Team RAW's Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe while the rest went with Team SmackDown's Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.- The Rock tweeted the following in response to a Sports Illustrated article marking 21 years since his WWE debut:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here