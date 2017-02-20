LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
The Rock and Vince McMahon Appear Before Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2017 - 11:33:19 PM
The Rock and Vince McMahon made appearances for the live crowd at the Staples Center before tonight's WWE RAW went on the air in Los Angeles.

We noted before that Rock was in Los Angeles as the "Fighting With My Family" movie, based on Paige and her family, that he's working on with WWE Studios would be filming scenes after RAW goes off the air. We have updates on filming with new photos at this link and this link.

Rock made his grant entrance before telling the fans about the post-show filming. Rock mentioned Paige, which brought a "si" chant from the crowd. Rock then took a shot at John Cena as he announced, "John Cena is in the movie. I'm kidding, we want a good movie!" Rock joked that Cena will text him for that jab and went on to do his signature catchphrases before bringing Vince out for just a few seconds as RAW was about to begin on the USA Network. Rock did confirm that he won't be on the RAW broadcast tonight. He also mentioned that the post-RAW segment they're filming is based on Paige defeating AJ Lee for the Divas Title.

Below are some photos and videos from the segment:
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Title Matches Announced for the WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

  • The Rock and Vince McMahon Appear Before Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

  • The Rock at Tonight's WWE RAW, Filming to Take Place After RAW, Paige Movie Updates

  • The New Day Announced as WrestleMania 33 Hosts

  • Former WCW World Champion Confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Braun Strowman In Action, Samoa Joe, More

  • Samoa Joe Makes WWE Live Event Debut, WWE Referee Undergoes Surgery, Rusev

  • Big Show on Tonight's RAW Match, Fans on Shane McMahon - WrestleMania, Boogeyman

  • "The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff Passes Away at 74

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Wrestlers Praise WWE NXT Star, Terron Beckham - WWE PC




    		•