The Rock Updating His Brahma Bull Tattoo (Video), Alexa Bliss Celebrating, John Cena

Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin

