- Drew Gulak's PowerPoint presentation was nixed from tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints. Below is video of Gulak confronting Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Gulak cut a promo on how he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and a better cruiserweight division, how he's tired of the man holding him down and wanting to stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more.
Posted in:
WWE
The Rock Tweets Kurt Angle Before TLC, Drew Gulak Segment Pulled, TLC Main Event Note
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 9:01:03 PM
- In a bit of trivia for tonight's 3-on-5 WWE TLC main event it will be the first Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in the careers of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Braun Strowman.
- The Rock tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of TLC tonight:
