LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock Tweets Kurt Angle Before TLC, Drew Gulak Segment Pulled, TLC Main Event Note
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 9:01:03 PM
- Drew Gulak's PowerPoint presentation was nixed from tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints. Below is video of Gulak confronting Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Gulak cut a promo on how he believes in a better WWE 205 Live and a better cruiserweight division, how he's tired of the man holding him down and wanting to stop things like chanting, flying, flipping, elaborate costumes, use of the top rope and more.




- In a bit of trivia for tonight's 3-on-5 WWE TLC main event it will be the first Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in the careers of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Cesaro and Braun Strowman.

- The Rock tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his ring return in the main event of TLC tonight:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Kurt Angle Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Ring for WWE at TLC (Photos, Videos)

  • New Champion Crowned at WWE TLC (Photos, Videos)

  • The Rock Tweets Kurt Angle Before TLC, Drew Gulak Segment Pulled, TLC Main Event Note

  • Asuka Makes Her WWE RAW Debut at TLC (Photos, Video)

  • WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show Video, Kurt Angle and Others on Tonight's Big Return (Videos)

  • Miz and Maryse Reveal their Baby's Gender and Follow-ups on Nia Jax and Neville

  • Online Hype for Shield/Kurt Angle Teaming and First Time AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Match-up

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View, Coverage Reminder

  • Kevin Owens Releases Statement on leaving South America Tour early, WWE Sends Major Superstar as Replacement

  • Viewership for WWE RAW (10/16) and Smackdown (10/17) YouTube Clips - Go-Home TLC & Jinder's Lesnar Challenge



    		•