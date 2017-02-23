LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock Trains (Video), Asuka to Make MSG Debut, Xavier Woods Receives Cake from Fan
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 10:50:33 AM
- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of the former WWE Champion working out during filming of "The Fate Of The Furious", which hits theaters on April 14th.



- The injured Naomi has been replaced by WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka at the March 12th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. This will be Asuka's MSG debut. She's scheduled to team with Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to take on Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- As seen below, a fan in Germany presented Xavier Woods with a special "UpUpDownDown" cake this week:




