LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
The Rock Thanks WWE NXT Referee, Fans on The New Day Ideas, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2017 - 11:07:35 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Ontario, California:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans about their favorite invention or idea from The New Day - Booty-O's cereal, Power of positivity, New Day Unicorn horns, Xavier Wood’s trombone “Francesca”, New Day’s ice cream machine, The New Day-lorean Time Machine, The New Day's First Anniversary In-Ring Country Music Jamboree or other. As of this writing, 43% voted for Booty-O's while 14% voted for the ice cream machine, 12% for Francesca, 11% for other, 7% for the power of positivity, 6% for the time machine and 4% for the unicorn horns.

- It appears WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz was the referee used for the Paige vs. AJ Lee match that was re-created after Monday's RAW in Los Angeles for the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. Wuertz tweeted the following photo and received a reply from The Great One:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Finn Balor Gets Physical After Last Night's WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photos, Video)

  • Title Matches for Next Week's WWE NXT, Kassius Ohno Confronts Bobby Roode, Patrick Clark

  • New WWE NXT Ring Name, NXT Dark Match, John Cena Lands Magazine Cover, Brie Bella

  • Sasha Banks WWE PC Video, New Series from The Bellas, Heavy Machinery, WWE Stock

  • Alexa Bliss and Her Parents Talk to WWE, Sean Waltman - Indies, Akira Tozawa, D-Von Dudley

  • The Rock Thanks WWE NXT Referee, Fans on The New Day Ideas, SmackDown Top 10

  • Spoiler: Possible Injury at Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Braun Strowman vs. Big Show In the Main Event

  • Spoiler: WWE NXT Superstar Loses a "Loser Leaves Town" Match at Tonight's Tapings

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for March from 2/22/17




    		•