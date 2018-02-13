LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Rock Reveals New Movie Trailer (Video), Pete Dunne at Big Indie Event, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 4:05:47 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Jose:



- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been announced for the PROGRESS Wrestling X Pro Wrestling Australia (PROGRESS X PWA) event that takes place on April 23rd in Sydney. Dunne continues to tour the international indie scene and will be back in the ring this Thursday for Revolution Pro in Portsmouth, England. He will be facing Mark Davis that night.

- As seen below, The Rock has revealed the new theatrical trailer for his Rampage movie that comes out on April 20th of this year. Rock stars in the sci-fi monster film with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Naomie Harris, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton and Joe Manganiello.




  The Rock Reveals New Movie Trailer (Video), Pete Dunne at Big Indie Event, RAW Top 10

