The Rock Reveals New Movie Trailer (Video), Pete Dunne at Big Indie Event, RAW Top 10

Cool to see everyone gettin’ hyped for #RAMPAGE.

THREE GIGANTIC BEASTS & one lil' bald, brown tattooed guy running around trying to not get his ass kicked & get eaten.

Enjoy the NEW @RampageTheMovie trailer.#OfCourseTheWolfFlies #ThatsABigArm #LetsDoThisBuddy #RAMPAGE APRIL 20 pic.twitter.com/I8iCRcARMZ