LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock Reveals "Jumanji" Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 4:35:45 PM
- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross and Trent Seven playing The Mustache Game with Goal:



- This week's "Flashback Friday" content on the WWE Network will feature a replay of The Cruiserweight Classic from 12pm EST until 11pm EST.

- As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock has released the trailer for his new Jumanji movie that comes out on December 20th:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Women's Fatal 4 Way Main Event

  • John Cena Reveals "Ferdinand" Trailer, Aleister Black - WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Rock Reveals "Jumanji" Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

  • Dolph Ziggler on Using HBK's Entrance, WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Total Bellas

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the "Crazy Cat Lady" Comments, Kofi Kingston

  • Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Carmella - James Ellsworth Video, Jason Jordan

  • Possible WWE United States Title Match, SmackDown Attendance Note, The Hype Bros

  • Rusev and Lana on This Week's Squash Win, Vince McMahon Storyline Update, Nikki Bella

  • Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman - Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas



    		•