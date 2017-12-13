LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Rock Judges WWE - Jumanji Promo Contest (Video), Darren Young Post-WWE Updates, WWE Magazine
By Marc Middleton
Dec 13, 2017 - 12:10:33 PM
- Collider posted this video of The Rock judging a WWE promo contest between Jumanji co-stars Jack Black and Kevin Hart:



- Former WWE Superstar Darren Young will be using his real name on the indies. He's currently being billed as "Mr. No Days Off" Fred Rosser. His first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the WrestlePro event on March 9th in Union, New Jersey. Young will wrestle that night but will also meet fans before the show. Young will also be appearing at The Big Event convention in Queens on March 10th. Young's second post-WWE indie date will also take place on March 10th, for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, NY.

- WWE and Media Lab Books have released a Best of WWE 2017 Collector's Edition magazine, featuring an exclusive interview with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and more. The issue is currently on sale for just $9.99. You can see the cover artwork below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  The Rock Judges WWE - Jumanji Promo Contest (Video), Darren Young Post-WWE Updates, WWE Magazine

