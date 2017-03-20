|
- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 Superstars who stole The Undertaker's Tombstone piledriver - Triple H, Randy Orton, Kane, Psycho Sid, Goldust and Impostor Undertaker:
The Rock Hosting SNL, John Cena and Kurt Angle on Induction, Tombstone Piledriver
- The Rock will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the 5th time on May 20th. That episode will be the season finale.
- John Cena and Kurt Angle tweeted the following on Cena inducting Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend:
