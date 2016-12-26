LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock Honored, Triple H Reveals WWE UK Tournament Logo, Dolph Ziggler
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2016 - 5:58:20 PM
- Below is a new Cricket Wireless ad with Dolph Ziggler and his selfies:



- USA Today has named The Rock their "2016 Movie Person of the Year." Below is their article and a response from The Great One:




- As seen below, Triple H tweeted a new logo for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that kicks off next month:




