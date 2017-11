The Rock Gets Magazine Cover as Dwanta Claus (Photos), WWE NXT Battle Royal Set, Stock

Get ready all races and ages. Naughty or nice (hopefully both), @DwantaClaus is coming in hot.

Check out our new @entertainmentweekly cover on stands next week. Had a blast! Letโ€™s spread some much needed worldwide holiday JOY.

Ps, Dwanta likes tequila so kindly have that ready for me when I come down your chimney. ๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿฅƒ *check out the great story in the link in my bio.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video of WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announcing a Battle Royal for tonight's NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida. The winner will earn a spot in one of the upcoming qualifying matches to determine the "Takeover: Philly" opponent for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. As noted, a series of qualifying matches took place at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings with the winners facing off in a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender. Those matches were Trent Seven vs. Killian Dain, Kassius Ohno vs. Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong vs. Lars Sullivan and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black.- WWE stock was up 1.68% today, closing at $28.49 per share. Today's high was $28.55 and the low was $27.81.- As seen below, The Rock's "Dwanta Claus" alter ego is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, which hits newsstands next week. Rock wrote the following on the issue, which has a special layout on the @DwantaClaus Instagram account. Also below are more photos of Rock dressed up from the EW Instagram account.