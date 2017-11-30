The Rock Gets Magazine Cover as Dwanta Claus (Photos), WWE NXT Battle Royal Set, Stock

Get ready all races and ages. Naughty or nice (hopefully both), @DwantaClaus is coming in hot. Check out our new @entertainmentweekly cover on stands next week. Had a blast! Let’s spread some much needed worldwide holiday JOY. Ps, Dwanta likes tequila so kindly have that ready for me when I come down your chimney. 🎅🏾🥃 *check out the great story in the link in my bio.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:26am PST